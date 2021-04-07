Overview

Dr. James Lowery, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Lowery works at Pardee BlueMD - 2775 Hendersonville Rd. in Arden, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.