Overview of Dr. James Lowery, MD

Dr. James Lowery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lowery works at Office in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Dizziness and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.