Dr. James Lowrey, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Lowrey, DPM
Dr. James Lowrey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Lowrey's Office Locations
Tampa Pain Relief Center8583 W LINEBAUGH AVE, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (727) 443-1559
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowrey?
I had extreme heel pain all of a sudden; after a month when the pain did not lessen I decided to see my primary. He sent me for X-rays and left me hanging. So, my buddy recommended Dr Lowrey. He reviewed my X-rays, then used a sonogram to see the soft tissue, and explained what it was. Layed out his plan; got me back on my feet (lol). He also recommended I wear the right shoes; I chose the Running Center on NDMabry; great people. I highly recommend Dr Lowrey. Staff is pleasant n professional.
About Dr. James Lowrey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1124080866
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowrey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowrey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowrey has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowrey.
