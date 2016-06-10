Overview of Dr. James Lowrey, DPM

Dr. James Lowrey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Lowrey works at Tampa Pain Relief Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.