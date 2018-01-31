Dr. James Lozano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. James Lozano, MD
Dr. James Lozano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Lozano's Office Locations
Santa Ana Mammography1900 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Superb doctor and person.
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134288707
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lozano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lozano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.