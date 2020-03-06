Overview

Dr. James Lucio, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine - Tampa FL and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Lucio works at Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Cypress Parkway in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.