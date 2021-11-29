Dr. James Ludke, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ludke, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Ludke, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mukwonago, WI.
Dr. Ludke works at
Locations
ForwardDental Mukwonago214 S Rochester St, Mukwonago, WI 53149 Directions (262) 320-7941
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone here is lovely.
About Dr. James Ludke, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1316003924
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ludke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludke accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ludke using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ludke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ludke works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludke.
