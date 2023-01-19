Dr. James Ludwick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludwick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ludwick, MD
Overview of Dr. James Ludwick, MD
Dr. James Ludwick, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ludwick's Office Locations
- 1 12606 West Houston Center Blvd Ste 220, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 556-1102
- 2 6921 Brisbane Ct Ste 201, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 556-1102
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ludwick is a great doctor that you can trust! I was referred to him in 2014 by my Allergist due to recurring sinus infections, worsening asthma symptoms, and CPAP problems. In short order, he diagnosed the problems and offered a plan to address each issue. A surgical procedure followed by sleep testing and CPAP adjustments did the trick. Seven years later, annual follow-ups are all I have needed. My sinuses feel great, and my CPAP setting has not required an adjustment. I will always be grateful to Dr. Ludwick for his professional judgment and care
About Dr. James Ludwick, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1093712085
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Ohio
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ludwick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludwick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ludwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludwick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludwick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.