Dr. Lugo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Lugo, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lugo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX.
Dr. Lugo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Usmd Arlington North Clinic809 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 460-0257
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lugo?
Dr. Lugo is my PCP since about 9 mo. now. He has been thorough, very easy to talk to, and no problems making appointments. I like him very much.
About Dr. James Lugo, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1043706682
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lugo accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lugo works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.