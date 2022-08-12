Overview

Dr. James Lusby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Lusby works at BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic Inc in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.