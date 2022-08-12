Dr. James Lusby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lusby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lusby, MD
Dr. James Lusby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic, Inc.6700 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has very good communications skills.
About Dr. James Lusby, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1003851510
Education & Certifications
- Scott &amp; White Hospital - Taylor
- Scott &amp; White Hospital - Taylor
- Scott &amp; White Hospital - Taylor
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Lusby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lusby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lusby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lusby works at
Dr. Lusby has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lusby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lusby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lusby.
