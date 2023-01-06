Overview of Dr. James Luu, MD

Dr. James Luu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Luu works at Retina Consultants Southern CO in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.