See All Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. James Lynch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Lynch, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Lynch, MD

Dr. James Lynch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Lynch works at JAMES J LYNCH MD in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
1.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Mary Osborne, MD
Dr. Mary Osborne, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
4.7 (58)
View Profile

Dr. Lynch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James J Lynch MD
    142 Joralemon St Ste 10F, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 858-3200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

About Dr. James Lynch, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1518034305
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lynch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. James Lynch, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.