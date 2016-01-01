Dr. James Macdonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Macdonald, MD
Dr. James Macdonald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.
Stone Oak Retina Pllc7940 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 900, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8413
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- U of CA
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Macdonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macdonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdonald has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Purulent Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
