Overview of Dr. James Macek, MD

Dr. James Macek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Morton Hospital and Norwood Hospital.



Dr. Macek works at SMG Chestnut Green Family Medicine in Foxboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.