Dr. Maciejewski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Maciejewski, MD
Overview of Dr. James Maciejewski, MD
Dr. James Maciejewski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Maciejewski's Office Locations
- 1 6376 Pine Ridge Rd Fl 2, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4221
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My little boy would never change Dr Maciejewski. He is so generous and kind with him. He shows patience to understand completely our issues. Once he knows what the diagnosis is about, he explains in a friendly yet scientific way and guide us to recover good and easy. Mikey wouldn't ever change him. (Hey Dr Jim!!!)
About Dr. James Maciejewski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1710204565
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maciejewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maciejewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Maciejewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maciejewski.
