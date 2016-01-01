Overview of Dr. James Mackenzie, MD

Dr. James Mackenzie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Mackenzie works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

