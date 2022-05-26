Dr. Madden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Madden, MD
Overview
Dr. James Madden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Madden works at
Locations
-
1
James M. Madden MD PA400 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madden?
Amazing!!! Great Staff! Great Hours!!! And everything was explained perfectly from the beginning! Dr. Madden has been very caring the entire 5 years I have been going for my allergies and asthma...I CAN BREATHE!!! I was hesitant getting the tests...but I did, best decision EVER! I was at the point that I was never having a good breathing day and since I started the shots...ALL IS GOOD WITH THE WORLD! I can breathe again!!! I don't fell like I am going to scratch my eyes out either... HIGHLY recommend Dr. Madden!!! I have moved and can no longer go to his office and had to find another allergist...UGH! I am having issues.... BEST ALLERGIST AROUND!!!!
About Dr. James Madden, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891788147
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madden works at
Dr. Madden speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Madden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.