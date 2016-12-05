Overview of Dr. James Maddox, MD

Dr. James Maddox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.



Dr. Maddox works at James B Maddox MD PA FACS in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.