Dr. Stephen Maddox, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (60)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Maddox, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.

Dr. Maddox works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Montgomery in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Ringworm and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Montgomery
    286 Mitylene Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 245-5632
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 20, 2023
    I have had the same dermatologist for 21 years. The last three visits were nothing short of frustrating and my concerns fell upon deaf ears. He already didn't have bedside mannerism, which I could deal with, but when it came to my concerns being overlooked, I decided it was time to change. I am so glad that I did. I felt on my first visit that Dr. Maddox was more attentive to my skin issues than my previous doctor ever put half the effort into. I was so pleased, I scheduled my husband an appointment before I left the office of Dr. Maddox. I will definitely recommend Dr. Maddox to all those that I know are not happy with my previous doctor.
    Life in Camo Media, LLC — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Stephen Maddox, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1720188196
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ar Health Scis
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Al Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Baptist Medical Center East
    • Baptist Medical Center South

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Maddox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maddox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maddox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maddox works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Montgomery in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Maddox’s profile.

    Dr. Maddox has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Ringworm and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maddox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

