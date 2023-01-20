Dr. Stephen Maddox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Maddox, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Maddox, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Montgomery286 Mitylene Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 245-5632Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the same dermatologist for 21 years. The last three visits were nothing short of frustrating and my concerns fell upon deaf ears. He already didn't have bedside mannerism, which I could deal with, but when it came to my concerns being overlooked, I decided it was time to change. I am so glad that I did. I felt on my first visit that Dr. Maddox was more attentive to my skin issues than my previous doctor ever put half the effort into. I was so pleased, I scheduled my husband an appointment before I left the office of Dr. Maddox. I will definitely recommend Dr. Maddox to all those that I know are not happy with my previous doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Maddox, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Ar Health Scis
- University Al Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
Frequently Asked Questions
