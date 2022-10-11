Dr. James Madura II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madura II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Madura II, MD
Dr. James Madura II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Phoenix - Neuro5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 674-5895Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
My husband had a surgery to repair an abdominal hernia, a hiatal hernia, and remove a gastric band that was out of place and was severely limiting his ability to eat. Dr. Madura is a very talented surgeon and also a very caring person. As far as we are concerned he is a miracle worker. My husbands quality of life has improved dramatically and we are so thankful. Thank you Dr. Madura!
About Dr. James Madura II, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Madura II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Madura II using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Madura II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madura II has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madura II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Madura II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madura II.
