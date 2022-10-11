Overview of Dr. James Madura II, MD

Dr. James Madura II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.



Dr. Madura II works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

