Dr. James Magee, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Magee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.

Dr. Magee works at Northeast Florida Endocrine and Diabetes Associates in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Magee's Office Locations

    Northeast Florida Endocrine and Diabetes Associates PA
    3550 University Blvd S Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 384-2240
    Ne Florida Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc
    915 W Monroe St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 384-2240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hyperlipidemia
Polyneuropathy
Abnormal Thyroid
Chest Pain
Diabetes Counseling
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 25, 2018
    I have worked with Dr. Magee in the hospital setting for several years in the past. I was always so impressed with the extraordinary amount of care & time he took with his patient 's in the hospital. That is why I have chosen him as my personal endocrinologists. If you are looking for intelligence, great communication skills, & thoroughness in your endocrinologist look no further than Dr. Magee !!
    Oct 25, 2018
    About Dr. James Magee, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801890389
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale
    Residency
    • U Miami Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • U Miami Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Magee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magee works at Northeast Florida Endocrine and Diabetes Associates in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Magee’s profile.

    Dr. Magee has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Magee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

