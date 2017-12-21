Dr. James Magnusson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magnusson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Magnusson, DO
Overview of Dr. James Magnusson, DO
Dr. James Magnusson, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Magnusson's Office Locations
Dr James Magnusson Inc.2404 PALMER CIR, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 579-9400Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff were very helpful and informative. My time was respected and each appointment I was in and out. I felt very prepared for my procedure and the outcome. Dr. Magnusson did an amazing job. I highly recommend.
About Dr. James Magnusson, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093742702
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
