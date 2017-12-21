See All Plastic Surgeons in Norman, OK
Dr. James Magnusson, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (21)
Map Pin Small Norman, OK
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Magnusson, DO

Dr. James Magnusson, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Magnusson works at Westport Surgical Center in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Magnusson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr James Magnusson Inc.
    2404 PALMER CIR, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 579-9400
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 21, 2017
    Staff were very helpful and informative. My time was respected and each appointment I was in and out. I felt very prepared for my procedure and the outcome. Dr. Magnusson did an amazing job. I highly recommend.
    Tulsa — Dec 21, 2017
    About Dr. James Magnusson, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093742702
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Magnusson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magnusson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magnusson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magnusson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magnusson works at Westport Surgical Center in Norman, OK. View the full address on Dr. Magnusson’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Magnusson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magnusson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magnusson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magnusson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

