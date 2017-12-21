Overview of Dr. James Magnusson, DO

Dr. James Magnusson, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Magnusson works at Westport Surgical Center in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.