Dr. James Maher, MD
Overview of Dr. James Maher, MD
Dr. James Maher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Maher's Office Locations
Sutter Medical Foundation3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4719
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great professional care both with Staff and Dr. Dr. Maher explained patiently all the details of what was needed.
About Dr. James Maher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maher has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Maher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.