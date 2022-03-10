Overview of Dr. James Maher, MD

Dr. James Maher, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Maher works at Mercy Franciscan Home Health A in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH and Fairfield Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.