Dr. James Maher, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (9)
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Maher, MD

Dr. James Maher, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Maher works at Mercy Franciscan Home Health A in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH and Fairfield Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maher's Office Locations

    Mercy Franciscan Home Health A
    5520 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247
    Bethesda Center for Reproductive Health and Fertility
    10506 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242
    Trihealth Orthopedic and Spine Institute
    3035 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011
    Good Samaritan Western Ridge
    6949 Good Samaritan Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Hypercoagulable State
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Hypercoagulable State

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Mar 10, 2022
    I've been impressed with Dr. Maher and his staff since I met him in early 2020. I had a melanoma removed from my neck in July of 2019 and it recurred in 2020. Dr. Maher actually sits down and listens to your questions and concerns. He provides clear explanations of the disease as well as treatment options available. As a retired healthcare professional, I have been extremely impressed with the treatment I have received from Dr. Maher and his staff, as well as other providers involved in my care (radiation oncology, radiology/imaging, and the wonderful staff in the infusion suite). I think one of my favorite things about Dr. Maher is his sense of humor. I always have a laugh when I see him. Thank you Dr. Maher and all the wonderful staff who have been part of my care!
    Jack S. — Mar 10, 2022
    About Dr. James Maher, MD

    Medical Oncology
    25 years of experience
    English
    1962440305
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Oncology
