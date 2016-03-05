Overview of Dr. James Mahoney, MD

Dr. James Mahoney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus.



Dr. Mahoney works at Ascension Medical Group - West Rawson Avenue in Franklin, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.