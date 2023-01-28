See All Ophthalmologists in Hicksville, NY
Dr. James Maisel, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (183)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Maisel, MD

Dr. James Maisel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Maisel works at Retina Group of New York in Hicksville, NY with other offices in Islandia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Macular Hole and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maisel's Office Locations

    Retina Group of New York
    400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 305, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 712-1145
    Retina Group of New York
    1455 Veterans Hwy Ste 101, Islandia, NY 11749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 590-8614

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chorioretinal Scars
Macular Hole
Visual Field Defects
Chorioretinal Scars
Macular Hole
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Disturbance Chevron Icon
Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 183 ratings
    Patient Ratings (183)
    5 Star
    (177)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Excellent overall experience.
    Christopher A. — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. James Maisel, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1720009525
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Hospital-Columbia Medical Center
    Residency
    • Nassau County Medical Center
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Maisel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maisel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maisel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maisel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maisel has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Macular Hole and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maisel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    183 patients have reviewed Dr. Maisel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maisel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maisel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maisel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

