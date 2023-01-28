Dr. James Maisel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maisel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. James Maisel, MD
Dr. James Maisel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Maisel's Office Locations
1
Retina Group of New York400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 305, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 712-1145
2
Retina Group of New York1455 Veterans Hwy Ste 101, Islandia, NY 11749 Directions (631) 590-8614
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Maisel?
Excellent overall experience.
About Dr. James Maisel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1720009525
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital-Columbia Medical Center
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maisel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maisel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maisel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maisel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maisel has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Macular Hole and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maisel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maisel speaks Italian.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Maisel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maisel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maisel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maisel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.