Overview of Dr. James Majors, MD

Dr. James Majors, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Majors works at West Georgia Neurology and Neurodiagnostics PC in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.