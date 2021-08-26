Overview of Dr. James Malcolm, MD

Dr. James Malcolm, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Malcolm works at Saurabh Khakharia MD in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.