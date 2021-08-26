Dr. James Malcolm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malcolm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Malcolm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Malcolm, MD
Dr. James Malcolm, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Malcolm's Office Locations
Atlanta Orthopaedic Institute - Buckhead Office3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 352-4779Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Saurabh Khakharia, MD1035 Southcrest Dr Ste 100, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-9005Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST! So talented. Definitely has what it takes and I could never ask for anyone better. He gave me a new life and I will forever be indebted to him! I dread the day he decides to retire.
About Dr. James Malcolm, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1740283431
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malcolm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malcolm accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malcolm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malcolm has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malcolm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Malcolm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malcolm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malcolm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malcolm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.