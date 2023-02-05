Dr. James Malinak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malinak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Malinak, MD
Overview of Dr. James Malinak, MD
Dr. James Malinak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Malinak's Office Locations
Denise A Honer M.d. Inc.5111 Garfield St Ste A, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (619) 460-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malinak is an excellent doctor and very nice person. As a nurse, I would only go to a great doctor and my husband and I have been going to him for over 20 years. We are very happy with him and the staff supporting him.
About Dr. James Malinak, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Malinak has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malinak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Malinak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malinak.
