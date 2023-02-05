Overview of Dr. James Malinak, MD

Dr. James Malinak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Malinak works at East County Medical Management in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.