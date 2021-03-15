Overview

Dr. James Malone, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grafton City Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Malone works at Bridgeport Family Healthcare in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.