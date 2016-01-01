Overview

Dr. James Malpeso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Malpeso works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200 in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.