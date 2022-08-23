Overview of Dr. James Manazer, MD

Dr. James Manazer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Greenfield Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Manazer works at Adena Cardiothoracic & Vascular in Chillicothe, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.