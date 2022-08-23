See All Vascular Surgeons in Chillicothe, OH
Dr. James Manazer, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.4 (8)
Map Pin Small Chillicothe, OH
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Manazer, MD

Dr. James Manazer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Greenfield Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Manazer works at Adena Cardiothoracic & Vascular in Chillicothe, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Manazer's Office Locations

    Medical Office Building
    4439 State Route 159 Ste 130, Chillicothe, OH 45601 (740) 779-4360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adena Greenfield Medical Center
  • Adena Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 23, 2022
    I think that Dr Manazer is a very thorough, and knowledgeable, Also very kind and considerate
    Dolly Keplar — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. James Manazer, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205860228
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Manazer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manazer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manazer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manazer works at Adena Cardiothoracic & Vascular in Chillicothe, OH. View the full address on Dr. Manazer’s profile.

    Dr. Manazer has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manazer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Manazer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manazer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manazer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manazer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

