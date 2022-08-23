Dr. James Manazer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manazer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Manazer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Manazer, MD
Dr. James Manazer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Greenfield Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Manazer's Office Locations
Medical Office Building4439 State Route 159 Ste 130, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4360
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Greenfield Medical Center
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I think that Dr Manazer is a very thorough, and knowledgeable, Also very kind and considerate
About Dr. James Manazer, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1205860228
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
