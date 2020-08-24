Dr. J Jacob Mancuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Jacob Mancuso, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio|University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Northeast - Suite 30812709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 308, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (830) 206-7385
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Val Verde Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ckeared 100% blockage of coranary artery and implanted a number of stents. I thank Dr Mancuso for giving my old heart extended life.
About Dr. J Jacob Mancuso, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134303035
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center Of San Antonio|University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University Of Texas Health Science Center Of San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio|University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio
