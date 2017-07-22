See All Critical Care Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. James Mankin, MD

Trauma Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. James Mankin, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Mankin works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 22, 2017
    Dr Mankin did emergency surgery on me for an obstructive bowel in November of 2016. I think he is one of the nicest and most down to earth, kind Dr's I have ever met. I have completed faith in his skills as a surgeon. I was very lucky to have him as a Dr for this very serious surgery. I feel he truly cares about his patients. Thanks Dr Mankin Carolyn,
    Carolyn Pell in Sun City — Jul 22, 2017
    About Dr. James Mankin, MD

    • Trauma Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1942310297
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama in Birmingham
    Residency
    • University of Alabama in Birmingham
    Medical Education
    • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Mankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mankin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mankin works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mankin’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mankin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mankin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

