Dr. James Mann, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (11)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Mann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.

Dr. Mann works at Carolina Medical Alliance Primary Care in Florence, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

Locations

    Carolina Medical Alliance Primary Care
    805 Pamplico Hwy Ste A220, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 674-1530
    Columbia Gastroenterology Associates
    2739 Laurel St Ste 1A, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 799-4800
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hiatal Hernia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Esophagitis
Ileus
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Bile Duct Procedure
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Celiac Disease
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Biopsy
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Peptic Ulcer
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomal Ulcer
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Mann, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275582405
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mann has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

