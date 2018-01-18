Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Mann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Mann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. Mann works at
Carolina Medical Alliance Primary Care805 Pamplico Hwy Ste A220, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 674-1530
Columbia Gastroenterology Associates2739 Laurel St Ste 1A, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 799-4800Monday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Not only did I like the way he spoke to me and answered questions, but he seemed to have a great relationship with his staff. I just recommended him to a friend. I had one office visit for info and to set up procedure preformed at the hospital. Everything went smoothly with a longer wait than expected at the hospital, but I was informed along the way which was comforting that I had not been forgotten.
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1275582405
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann works at
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.