Overview

Dr. James Manning, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gettysburg, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover and WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.



Dr. Manning works at Specialty Care ENT - UPMC in Gettysburg, PA with other offices in Hanover, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.