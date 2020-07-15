See All Otolaryngologists in Gettysburg, PA
Dr. James Manning, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Manning, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gettysburg, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover and WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.

Dr. Manning works at Specialty Care ENT - UPMC in Gettysburg, PA with other offices in Hanover, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adams Hanover Ent LLC
    508 S Washington St, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 334-8171
  2. 2
    Adams Hanover ENT
    250 Fame Ave Ste 201, Hanover, PA 17331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 633-9229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Hanover
  • WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. James Manning, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588667091
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Manning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manning has seen patients for Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

