Overview of Dr. James Manning, MD

Dr. James Manning, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Manning works at Bone and Joint Specialists - Crimson in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.