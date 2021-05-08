Dr. Marcucci accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Marcucci, MD
Overview
Dr. James Marcucci, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Marcucci works at
Locations
-
1
Us Heart and Vascular363 Vanadium Rd Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 429-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marcucci?
He is a excellent doctor. He explains everything in detail, and takes his time. I feel very comfortable having him as my cardiologist.
About Dr. James Marcucci, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1801856034
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcucci works at
Dr. Marcucci has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcucci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.