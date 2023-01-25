Dr. James Marion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Marion, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Marion, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center17 E 102nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8100
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went 4-5 years with various doctors putting me on multiple medications that never worked. As soon as I saw Dr. Marion, I got the help I needed immediately. My quality of life went from a 3/10 to a 10/10. He is always thorough, timely and responsive. I would never choose a different doctor.
About Dr. James Marion, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Dr. Marion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marion has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Marion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.