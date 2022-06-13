Dr. James Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Marks, MD
Overview of Dr. James Marks, MD
Dr. James Marks, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Marks' Office Locations
Neuropsychiatric Associates of Il Sc977 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 170, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 367-1611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Marks for several years. I give him a 5 star rating! He is wonderful, caring and has worked hard to get me on track. Dr. Marks does expect his patients to do their part, take your medication, show up for your appointments, be completely honest with him. If you aren't doing what you should be doing then he probably is rude which I wouldn't blame him. He is very no nonsense but also very caring. I had a very difficult time a few months ago and he really took time to check in with me, and we tried different medications until I felt better. I would not want to see anyone else!!
About Dr. James Marks, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
