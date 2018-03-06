Overview

Dr. James Marnock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Black Mountain, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Mission Hospital.



Dr. Marnock works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Black Mountain in Black Mountain, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.