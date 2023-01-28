See All Plastic Surgeons in Smithtown, NY
Dr. James Marotta, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (943)
Map Pin Small Smithtown, NY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Marotta, MD

Dr. James Marotta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Marotta works at Marotta Plastic Surgery Specialists in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marotta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marotta Plastic Surgery Specialists
    895 W JERICHO TPKE, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 982-2022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery
Cosmetic Facial Surgery
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty)
Facelift
Facial Laceration
Facial Reconstruction
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser
Facial Trauma
Glycolic Acid Skin Care Treatment
Hyperthrophic Scar
Keloid Scar
Laceration
Liposuction
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Neck Liposuction
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Restylane® Injections
Rhinoseptoplasty
Rosacea
Skin Aging
Skin Lesion Biopsy
Skin Resurfacing
Wounds
Wrinkle Removal
Wrinkles
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 943 ratings
Patient Ratings (943)
5 Star
(929)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
About Dr. James Marotta, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, German and Italian
NPI Number
  • 1942366968
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Quatela Center For Plas Surgery
Residency
  • Yale University
Internship
  • Yale University
Medical Education
  • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Columbia University
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Marotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Marotta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marotta works at Marotta Plastic Surgery Specialists in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Marotta’s profile.

943 patients have reviewed Dr. Marotta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marotta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

