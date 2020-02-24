Dr. James Marotz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Marotz, DO
Overview of Dr. James Marotz, DO
Dr. James Marotz, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marotz's Office Locations
- 1 626 E Longview Dr Ste 626, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 733-7726
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Marotz is the absolute best doctor. He genuinely cares for the people who come to see him and gives the best accurate care and diagnosis. Dr Marotz has literally saved my life when I was hospitalized after going to the ER. I would have died 5 years ago had it not been for him. My records reflect “the prognosis is grave”. Dr Marotz knew I needed better medical care than what was being provided and I am thankful. He takes his time and explains to you to understand. He advocates for his patients and is extremely intelligent. There is no better doctor than Dr Marotz. Plus his staff is courteous, caring and understanding, a wonderful group.
About Dr. James Marotz, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marotz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marotz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marotz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marotz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marotz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marotz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.