Dr. James Marotz, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Marotz, DO

Dr. James Marotz, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Marotz's Office Locations

    626 E Longview Dr Ste 626, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 733-7726

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Fibromyalgia
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Chronic Neck Pain

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Feb 24, 2020
    Dr Marotz is the absolute best doctor. He genuinely cares for the people who come to see him and gives the best accurate care and diagnosis. Dr Marotz has literally saved my life when I was hospitalized after going to the ER. I would have died 5 years ago had it not been for him. My records reflect “the prognosis is grave”. Dr Marotz knew I needed better medical care than what was being provided and I am thankful. He takes his time and explains to you to understand. He advocates for his patients and is extremely intelligent. There is no better doctor than Dr Marotz. Plus his staff is courteous, caring and understanding, a wonderful group.
    Neenah, WI — Feb 24, 2020
    About Dr. James Marotz, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730284449
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
