Dr. James Marsh, MD
Overview of Dr. James Marsh, MD
Dr. James Marsh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Marsh's Office Locations
James W Marsh MD2677 S Tamiami Trl Ste 3, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-9818
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Marsh is an artist ,and brings back the youth. .I have been seen by multiple surgeons Dr .James Marsh,is the best surgeon on the East Coast. S.Pitrelli
About Dr. James Marsh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1104984665
Education & Certifications
- American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and American College of Surgeons
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio Wesleyan University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.
