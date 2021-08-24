See All Plastic Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. James Marsh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (133)
Map Pin Small Sarasota, FL
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Marsh, MD

Dr. James Marsh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Marsh works at James W Marsh MD in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marsh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James W Marsh MD
    2677 S Tamiami Trl Ste 3, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 366-9818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Brow Lift
Excision of Skin Lesion
Abdominoplasty
Brow Lift
Excision of Skin Lesion

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 133 ratings
Patient Ratings (133)
5 Star
(126)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 24, 2021
Dr Marsh is an artist ,and brings back the youth. .I have been seen by multiple surgeons Dr .James Marsh,is the best surgeon on the East Coast. S.Pitrelli
Sandi Pitrelli — Aug 24, 2021
Photo: Dr. James Marsh, MD
About Dr. James Marsh, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104984665
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and American College of Surgeons
Residency
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital
Medical Education
  • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Undergraduate School
  • Ohio Wesleyan University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Marsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

133 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.