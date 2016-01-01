See All Ophthalmologists in Rancho Cordova, CA
Dr. James Martel, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Martel, MD

Dr. James Martel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rancho Cordova, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Martel works at Martel Eye Medical Group in Rancho Cordova, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Contusion of the Eyeball along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Dr. Martel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Minnick Medical Management
    11216 Trinity River Dr Ste H, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 564-9990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Blepharitis
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Disorders
Herpetic Keratitis
Pinguecula
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Orbital Cellulitis
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Behçet's Disease
Bell's Palsy
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Spasm
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Infectious Diseases
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Fracture
Orbital Surgical Procedures
Paralytic Strabismus
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Pars Planitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Strabismus
Temporal Arteritis
Traumatic Injuries
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage
    • York Risk Services

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. James Martel, MD

Specialties

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hmong, Laotian, Russian and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1851312300
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • John Hopkins
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hospital Harvard
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Martel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martel works at Martel Eye Medical Group in Rancho Cordova, CA. View the full address on Dr. Martel’s profile.

    Dr. Martel has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Contusion of the Eyeball, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Martel speaks Hmong, Laotian, Russian and Vietnamese.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Martel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

