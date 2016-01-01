Dr. James Martel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Martel, MD
Dr. James Martel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rancho Cordova, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Minnick Medical Management11216 Trinity River Dr Ste H, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 Directions (916) 564-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- York Risk Services

- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hmong, Laotian, Russian and Vietnamese
- 1851312300
- John Hopkins
- Beth Israel Hospital Harvard
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Martel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Martel has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Contusion of the Eyeball, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martel speaks Hmong, Laotian, Russian and Vietnamese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Martel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martel.
