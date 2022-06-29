Overview

Dr. James Martin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shavano Park, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at UTH Shavano Park- Family Medicine in Shavano Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.