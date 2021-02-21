Overview

Dr. James Martin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.