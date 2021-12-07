Dr. James Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. James Martin, MD
Dr. James Martin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Sugar Land Office16545 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 649-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with Dr. Martin. Very thorough and down to earth. I hate he’s retiring but wish him the best!
About Dr. James Martin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1477536985
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
