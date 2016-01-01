Dr. James Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Martin, MD
Dr. James Martin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Martin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Tallahassee Neurological Clinic1401 Centerville Rd Ste 300, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
About Dr. James Martin, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1982671053
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.