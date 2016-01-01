Overview of Dr. James Martin, MD

Dr. James Martin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Martin works at Tallahassee Neurological Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.