Dr. James Martuccio Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martuccio Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Martuccio Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Martuccio Jr, MD
Dr. James Martuccio Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Dr. Martuccio Jr works at
Dr. Martuccio Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Warren Eye Clinic Inc.302 Niles Cortland Rd NE, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 629-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martuccio Jr?
Great visit. Knowledgeable. Very friendly Dr. Staff even nicer.
About Dr. James Martuccio Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1003817420
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martuccio Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martuccio Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martuccio Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martuccio Jr works at
Dr. Martuccio Jr has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martuccio Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martuccio Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martuccio Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martuccio Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martuccio Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.