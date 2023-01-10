Overview of Dr. James Marzec, MD

Dr. James Marzec, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.